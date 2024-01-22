GIFT a SubscriptionGift
English learning platform launches centre in Hyderabad

January 22, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Direct English, a UK-based English learning platform, is offering English language courses for native speakers.

The courses offered are designed to empower individuals with the communication skills and confidence needed to excel in the global arena. Anthony Sagayaraj, principal of St. Joseph College, who inaugurated the centre in Kukatpally said that the tailor-made courses support students aiming for academic excellence, professionals seeking career advancement, and individuals passionate about effective communication.

This is Direct English’s first centre in South India and the second one in India. Direct English, a part of the Linguaphone Group, was established in 1901.

