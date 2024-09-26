GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineers conclave

Published - September 26, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Anil Kakodkar and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chairman Samir V. Kamat inaugurated the ‘11th Engineers Conclave 2024’, an annual two-day event organised by the DRDO in collaboration with Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), here on Thursday.

The conclave deliberates on two national strategic priorities: ‘Additive Manufacturing for Defence Applications’ and ‘Defence Manufacturing Technologies’. It brings together engineers, scientists, academicians and industry leaders to discuss emerging technologies and advancements in indigenisation. DRDL director G.A. Srinivasa Murthy and Directo-General of Missiles and Strategic Systems U. Raja Babu and INAE president Indranil Manna, convenor Jaiteerth R. Joshi were among those who spoke on the first day, a press release said.

