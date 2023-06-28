Engineering web counselling begins in Telangana; 62,079 seats available under Convenor quota

June 28, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Engineering aspirants in the State are testing their luck for the 62,079 seats in 155 colleges, including the university and private colleges, to be filled through the web counselling process under the Convenor quota while the total seats available are 80,091 seats. The web based counselling process started on Wednesday.

So far, 137 colleges got their affiliation ratified from their respective affiliating universities with 80,091 seats available in them. Of these 70% seats, accounting for 56,064 seats would be filled by the Convenor through web-based counselling. Added to these are 6,015 seats in 18 universities, their constituent colleges and private universities that have taken the route of Convenor quota. About 4,700 seats in universities and their constituent colleges around 1,300 seats are in two private universities.

Computer Science is emerging as the hot favourite among students over the last few years. The stream obviously has the highest – 15,897 seats followed by 9,734 seats in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and 7,854 in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stream within the Computer Science Engineering.

The CSE stream is likely to get more seats as several private colleges have applied for the conversion of seats from other branches into computer sciences and its related programmes. The government is yet to give its nod.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has the highest number of 122 colleges (70,801 seats) affiliated to it while Osmania University has 14 colleges (8,201 seats) under its belt and Kakatiya University has just one college (1,080 seats). Only 70% of seats in each university will be filled by the Convenor while the remaining 30% are under the management quota.

Web options opened today

The web options facility has opened today and students can give their options till July 8. The registration process, however, commenced much earlier and the certification verification is on till July 6. So far, 54,000 candidates have registered and booked slots for certificate verification.