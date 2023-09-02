Engineering student who killed self was upset about her grades

September 02, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The third year engineering student who ended her life in the hostel of Malla Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) was reportedly upset over her academic performance, Dundigal police said. A note was recovered from her room.

Giri Pranathi, 21, was pursuing her third year B.Tech course and staying in the institute hostel. “She last spoke to her father around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, she was found dead in her room,” said police.

DCP of Medchal zone, P. Shabarsih said the note recovered from her room and purportedly written by her stated that she was sorry she could not meet the expectations of her parents and was upset over her grades. “The case is ruled as a case of suicide and no foul play is suspected,” said the official.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44)