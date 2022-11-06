Engineering student succumbs to burns 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old engineering student who allegedly set himself ablaze on his college premises last week succumbed to burn injuries while being treated at a private hospital late night on Saturday.

The third-year computer science student at Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Vamshi, on Wednesday had come to the college with a bottle of inflammable substance, doused himself and struck a match.

He was soon rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment at Kanchanbagh by students and staff. His condition was said to be critical, and at late hours on Saturday the youth succumbed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ibrahimpatnam police, following the incident on Wednesday, had registered the case for probe under IPC. 309 - Attempt to suicide. On Sunday, it altered the registration to Cr. PC. 174 for further enquiry.

According to preliminary investigation, the police said, the youth was reportedly depressed for some time as he was rejected by a female friend. There was no other suspicion around the incident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
suicide

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app