Engineering student succumbs to burns 

A 22-year-old engineering student who allegedly set himself ablaze on his college premises last week succumbed to burn injuries while being treated at a private hospital late night on Saturday.

The third-year computer science student at Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Vamshi, on Wednesday had come to the college with a bottle of inflammable substance, doused himself and struck a match.

He was soon rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment at Kanchanbagh by students and staff. His condition was said to be critical, and at late hours on Saturday the youth succumbed.

The Ibrahimpatnam police, following the incident on Wednesday, had registered the case for probe under IPC. 309 - Attempt to suicide. On Sunday, it altered the registration to Cr. PC. 174 for further enquiry.

According to preliminary investigation, the police said, the youth was reportedly depressed for some time as he was rejected by a female friend. There was no other suspicion around the incident.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000.