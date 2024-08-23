Engineering student stabbed to death

ADVERTISEMENT

An engineering student was stabbed to death allegedly by an acquaintance reportedly after an argument in Balapur on Thursday.

The victim M Prashanth, 21, a native of Khammam, was pursuing engineering second year in MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul.

According to the police, the boy was at a pan shop when he ended up in an argument with four other men who came along with him. Following the tiff, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Prashanth was rushed to a private hospital in the vicinity where doctors declared him brought dead, an official from the Balapur police said.

The police booked a case. Special teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

