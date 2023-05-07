Engineering student from Khammam studying in NIT Manipur reaches New Delhi

May 07, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An engineering student hailing from Ramnagar Tanda of Khammam district and studying in NIT Manipur, reached New Delhi and was taken to Telangana Bhavan by the officials who oversaw the transport operation. He landed in Terminal One International Airport in New Delhi at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The second year B. Tech student of NIT Manipur, D. Harshavardhan, was transported from Imphal Airport in Manipur, after the officials from Telangana government made necessary arrangements for the student for stay for the night before he is sent off to his native place in Khammam on Monday morning, as per a release by the Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Department. Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal said that all arrangements have been made to send him to Khammam and that further arrangements are being made to bring every student studying in Manipur.

Harshavardhan thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the officials of the Telangana government for their support.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has made arrangements of two special flights and has taken steps to send one of the flights to Hyderabad and another to Kolkata, from where 157 students hailing from Andhra Pradesh will be taken to their native places. The flight will be reportedly leaving for Hyderabad at 9.35 a.m. on Monday morning, and will carry 108 students. Meanwhile, another flight with 49 students will leave for Kolkata at 11.10 a.m. on Monday.