Engineering student found dead in Ibrahimpatnam

Published - June 15, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student was found dead in a private hostel at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Saturday. The deceased, identified as S. Narendra, was a final year engineering student at Gurunanak College and was residing at SV Hostel, a private facility in the area. The death came to light after the hostel owner lodged a complaint with the police around 11.30 p.m. on June 14. The Ibrahimpatnam police reached the spot around 5.30 a.m. on June 15, after which the body was moved to the Ibrahimpatnam Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

