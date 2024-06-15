GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering student found dead in Ibrahimpatnam

Published - June 15, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student was found dead in a private hostel at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Saturday. The deceased, identified as S. Narendra, was a final year engineering student at Gurunanak College and was residing at SV Hostel, a private facility in the area. The death came to light after the hostel owner lodged a complaint with the police around 11.30 p.m. on June 14. The Ibrahimpatnam police reached the spot around 5.30 a.m. on June 15, after which the body was moved to the Ibrahimpatnam Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.