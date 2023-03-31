ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering student ‘ends life’

March 31, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence in LB Nagar late on Wednesday night. 

The police said Vamshidhar Reddy, 21, a B. Tech third year student, was alone at home when he allegedly ended his life. According to the police, preliminary enquiry revealed that he was allegedly depressed over personal issues and that he had a blood clot in the brain as well. While his parents went out of station on some work, he allegedly hanged himself to death. The death came to light when he did not respond to their calls and the neighbours were asked to check on him, said the police.

Roshni — Suicide prevention helpline: 040 66202000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US