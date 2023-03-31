Engineering student ‘ends life’

March 31, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence in LB Nagar late on Wednesday night.

The police said Vamshidhar Reddy, 21, a B. Tech third year student, was alone at home when he allegedly ended his life. According to the police, preliminary enquiry revealed that he was allegedly depressed over personal issues and that he had a blood clot in the brain as well. While his parents went out of station on some work, he allegedly hanged himself to death. The death came to light when he did not respond to their calls and the neighbours were asked to check on him, said the police.

Roshni — Suicide prevention helpline: 040 66202000.

