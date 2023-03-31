HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering student ‘ends life’

March 31, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence in LB Nagar late on Wednesday night. 

The police said Vamshidhar Reddy, 21, a B. Tech third year student, was alone at home when he allegedly ended his life. According to the police, preliminary enquiry revealed that he was allegedly depressed over personal issues and that he had a blood clot in the brain as well. While his parents went out of station on some work, he allegedly hanged himself to death. The death came to light when he did not respond to their calls and the neighbours were asked to check on him, said the police.

Roshni — Suicide prevention helpline: 040 66202000.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.