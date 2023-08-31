HamberMenu
Engineering student ends life in college hostel

Police registered a case of suspicious death

August 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old third year engineering student reportedly ended her life at the college hostel on the campus of the Mallareddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT). The Dundigal police of Cyberabad booked a case.

Police said that third-year B. Tech student Giri Pranathi was residing in the college girl’s hostel. “As per a statement from her father, she spoke to him at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. She was found hanging in her room on Thursday morning,” said the police. 

A case was booked when the hostel management called the police after discovering the body. “The reasons behind the alleged suicide is yet to be known. We have booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and started a probe,” added the police.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

