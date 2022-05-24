Engineering panel told to submit report on OGH

Members of the Committee formed to study structural stability of Osmania General Hospital’s In-Patient building were directed to submit their report at the earliest. The committee was constituted by the Government of Telangana.

The members includes Engineer-in-Chiefs from Roads and Buildings department, Panchayat Raj and Rural development department and others. They have visited the hospital in March third week.

Upon instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a meeting was held by Health Minister T Harish Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, with the chief engineers in Hyderabad on Monday. The instructions to submit the report was issued at the meeting.

Possibilities would be explored to construct a new block without disturbing the heritage building as per instructions from High Court and the Committee report.