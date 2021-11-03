Engineering final phase admissions from November 6

Hyderabad:

03 November 2021 10:52 IST

The final and special phase of admissions for engineering courses in Telangana will begin on November 6 and end on November 26.

The Department of Technical Education that announced the schedule said that the final phase will begin on November 6 followed by a special round and spot admissions. Students can cancel their seats allotted in the first phase by November 5 in the website, https://tseamcet.nic.in.

In the second phase registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification can be done on November 6 and 7. Certificate verification will be done on November 8 and they can exercise their web options from November 6 to 9.

Allotment of seats will be done on November 12 and students need to pay the tuition fee and self report online from November 12 to 15. Last date for cancellations will be allowed on November 18.

There will be a special round of counselling on November 20 and 21 and the seats will be allotted on November 24. They have to pay the fee and report from November 24 to 26.

Guidelines for spot admission for private unaided engineering and pharmacy colleges will be available on https://tseamcet.nic.in on November 25.