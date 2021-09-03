Engineering admissions schedule revised in Telangana

Choosing options will be open from Sept 11

The government has revised the schedule for exercising and freezing options by the engineering aspirants, and it can be done from September 11. Earlier, it was supposed to start from September 4.

TS-EAMCET-2021 Convenor Navin Mittal said in a statement that candidates can exercise their options between September 11 and 16 and freeze their options on September 16. Meanwhile, certificate verification will go on.

As per the new schedule, provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 18 and candidates can pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from September 18 to 23.

However, the earlier schedule will continue for online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification, which will be available till September 9. He said there is no change in the schedule for certificate verification for candidates who already booked their slots and they will be available from September 4 to 11.