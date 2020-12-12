Engineer from Hyderabad wins World Quizzing Championship

A 43-year-old engineer from Hyderabad has won the prestigious World Quizzing Championship 2020, an annual international competition, which saw the participation of 668 quizzers from across the world.
Ravikant Avva, who graduated from IIT-Madras and IIM- Ahmedabad and presently working for a multinational company in Singapore, bagged the top honours recently, his father and retired IAS officer A P V N Sarma said.
The championship, conducted by the International Quizzing Association, this year was an intense two-hour test of general knowledge and current affairs with 240 questions across eight categories, including sciences, history, sports, art and culture.
Mr. Avva won by securing a total score of 159, Mr. Sarma, adviser to the Governor of Telangana, said.
Mr. Avva has been active in quizzing for the last 25 years, including topping the World Quizzing Championship standings in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and 2019, he added.
