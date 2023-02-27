Engg. student, who killed friend and beheaded him, planned the murder two months ago

February 27, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 21-year-old engineering student, who allegedly beheaded his friend and chopped up his body following dispute over a girl, had purchased a knife two months ago and meticulously planned the murder, police have said.

The accused, Hari Hara Krishna, had discussed the killing with three persons, including his father, before surrendering to Abdullapurmet police, said officials, adding that they were appalled by the actions of the boy, who had no history of violence or bad behaviour.

Vanasthalipuram ACP K. Purushottam Reddy rubbished reports that claimed the boy had sent photos of the body with text messages to the girl in question and clarified that no such evidence in this regard had been found so far.

“The accused lives alone here in the city while his father resides in Warangal post divorce. Krishna bore a grudge against Nenawat Naveen, his college mate, over a girl and planned to kill him. According to his plan, on February 17, he invited him to his place on the pretext of going on a joyride together the next day and asked him to stay over for the night. He then got him drunk and took him on his bike to an isolated place near the Vijayawada Highway,” Mr.Reddy said.

Krishna first strangled Naveen to death and then allegedly beheaded him, chopped his hands and genitals, and pulled out his organs, said police. “He told another friend about the murder before informing the girl, who both reportedly reprimanded him and asked him to surrender to the cops. He went absconding and told his father about the same, but the latter asked him to surrender to the police and he obliged,” explained the ACP, adding that he purchased a big knife about two months ago and planned the murder.

Krishna, Naveen, and the girl were classmates during their Intermediate studies in Dilsukhnagar. Krishna was allegedly in love with the girl and was jealous that she liked Naveen over him. They used to quarrel over the issue frequently.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s parents had lodged a missing persons case after he left for college at 7 a.m. from his house in Narketpally on February 17 and told them that he would be meeting Krishna but did not return home or answer his phone. Following Krishna’s detailed confession and recovery of Naveen’s body along with the murder weapon, Rachakonda police booked him under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (tampering with the evidence) of the IPC and under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.