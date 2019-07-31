Engg. faculty accused of harassing girl student

Student organisations staged dharnas in front of Sri Chaitanya College of Engineering here on Tuesday alleging that a faculty member of the college had been harassing a girl student through WhatsApp.

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Vidyarthi accused ECE head of the department Surender of sending messages to the student, demanding her to come to his room. They said screenshots of his messages and audio clips of songs he sang for her have gone viral on social media.

Staging a dharna in front of the college, the students demanded strict action against the faculty member as well as the college management for “encouraging such teachers”. Police present in large numbers at the spot eventually dispersed the protesters.

Responding to the allegations, college chairman M. Ramesh Reddy said services of the accused faculty member had been terminated and a complaint registered with LMD police to seek an inquiry into the allegations. He, however, added that neither the girl nor her parents had lodged any complaint with the college principal or the management about the harassment.