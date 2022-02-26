Engg. college offers scholarships worth ₹5 crore

Malla Reddy University to conduct entrance test on March 12,13

Malla Reddy University is conducting its admission-cum-scholarship test (MRUCET-2022) on March 12 and 13 to determine eligibility and grant scholarships worth ₹5 crore to meritorious students.

Applicants can apply online till March 11 on the university’s website (www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in). The entrance exam is open to students of all boards, said Mallareddy Group of Institutions president Badhra Reddy.

University Vice-Chancellor V.S.K. Reddy said programmes in B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc and Ph.D in engineering and agriculture are being offered.

Chairman of the Indian Blockchain Standards Committee, J.A. Chowdary has asked the university to create a fund of ₹10 crore for startups. He said it was important to encourage students to come up with business ideas right from the beginning.