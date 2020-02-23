Engg. college bags award for focus on entrepreneurship

WARANGAL URBAN DT.

23 February 2020 00:05 IST

Honour conferred at World Education Summit 2020

The SR Engineering College has been awarded for ‘Effective Practices of Incubation Center by Engineering Institute’ at World Education Summit (WES) 2020 hosted by the State government and co-hosted by Telangana State Council of Higher Education in association with Elets Technomedia in Hyderabad on Friday.

The WES awards aim to identify and acknowledge individuals, educational institutions and edu-tech corporate/startups that have transformed teaching, learning and employability outcomes.

College secretary Madhukar Reddy said the award was given to the institute for its continuous efforts in the area of entrepreneurship since 2012.

‘NEST’ of activity

The institute has established Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science and Technology (NEST), which actively engages SREC community in activities and initiatives that instill and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship by organising a host of extra-curricular activities such as innovation challenges, speaker series, workshops, bootcamps, hackathons, Make’n’Market, and conferences. Nearly 3,200 students have, so far, benefited through these programmes and 12 incubatees are currently being nurtured by the centre.

Tech incubator

Further, SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), a technology business incubator, supported by National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) with more than 30,000 sq.ft. space, was established in 2017 on SR Engineering College campus.

So far, SRiX and NEST have incubated 43 startups working in various sectors, prominent being agriculture and cleantech sectors and those in IoT, AR/VR, AI/ML technologies.