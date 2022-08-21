Engg. and pharmacy admission process begins

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission process for engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana started with the option of paying the processing fee and slot booking for web options opening on Sunday.

On the first day of the process, 16,428 students paid the fee and booked the slot. The last date for payment of the processing fee and slot booking is August 29.

The certificate verification will commence on August 23 and last till August 30. Students can exercise their options from August 23 to September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire information with details of slot booking, notification, list of helpline centres, courses and counselling procedure is available on the website ‘https://tseamcet.nic.in’.

Students are advised to exercise as many options as possible to get allotment in better colleges and courses based on their ranks.

Commissioner of Technical Education and convenor, TSEAMCET-2022 Admissions, Navin Mittal said that candidates who book the slot and attend certificate verification early will have more time for exercising options.