Engg admission schedule revised: 14,565 new seats permitted

July 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Hyderabad

Online filing and certificate verification can be done from July 7 to 8

The Hindu Bureau

The government has revised the schedule of engineering and pharmacy admissions in view of the additional seats permitted by the government and declaration of Intermediate Examination Advanced Supplementary results.

Online filing of information and certificate verification can be done from July 7 to 8 while certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates is July 9. Exercising options after certificate verification can be done up to July 12. Seat allotments would be done on July 16 and students have to report to the colleges before July 22.

In the second phase certificate verification can be done on July 24 and 25 while certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates is July 26. Exercising options after certificate verification can be done from July 24 to 27 and seats would be allotted on July 31. In the final phase, seats would be allotted on August 9.

Additional seats in Engineering

The State government has permitted an additional 14,565 engineering seats taking the total seats available in Telangana to 1,00,671 seats. Out of these, 6,930 seats are in the computer science stream in the colleges that surrendered seats in the core branches in favour of computer science stream.

