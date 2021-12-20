‘Engage students in industrial projects from day 1’

New DST Secretary felicitated

Department of Science & Technology (DST)’s new secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar said he will strive to make Hyderabad a true science hub of the country and urged scientists at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to engage students in industrial projects from the day they join the institute as its culture is technology-driven.

Responding to the felicitations on Monday, he said that he will be available to guide the institute in all its scientific endeavours, and the promotion of CSIR will be an important agenda while he is at the DST, and ensure all scientific laboratories will work closely with DST.

Best of the best

CSIR-IICT director V.M. Tiwari noted that Dr Chandrasekhar is among noted few from the CSIR family to be appointed DST Secretary and recalled the strides of the IICT in the last few years under the latter’s leadership in various fields including agro sector, pharmaceuticals and various technologies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, informed a press release.