‘Enforcement combined with education the way to decongest traffic’ 

Hyderabad City Police commissioner C.V. Anand said strict adherence of traffic rules by vehicle users such as for Stop Line and observing Free Left passage, which constitute basic road sense, has to be achieved through both, education and enforcement.

Reviewing the Traffic police’s ongoing operation, ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments) with officials on Tuesday, he said education campaigns and interactive meetings with all stakeholders of the road should be conducted.

He addressed new officials who joined the traffic wing and said that quality enforcement with prior education and exercising powers would yield results. Senior officers, he said, should also visit multiple junctions to get first-hand information on traffic flow and to examine required engineering changes at the junctions.

The meeting also deliberated on strengthening infrastructure at junctions such as better traffic umbrellas, welfare measures for personnel, new cranes in high density routes and providing communication sets. Other issues included matters of administration, finance and personnel deployment.

Mr. Anand, along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath, released the traffic action plan hand guide and advised officials to chalk out a standardised induction training course for new entrants into the wing.