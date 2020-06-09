Enforce orders on financial aid to BPL families: HC

Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked State government as to why its instructions to extend ₹1,500 financial assistance and 12 kilos of rice to each of 8,35,222 persons of below poverty line were not complied with.

Earlier, a division bench headed by Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao directed the government to provide the financial aid and rice to those BPL families during the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The direction was given by the bench after hearing two PIL petitions.

The petitioners contended that government deprived the financial assistance to 8,35,222 persons of BPL families (who had white ration cards) citing that they had not withdrawn rice allotted to them for three months preceding the lockdown. Not drawing rice for that long makes them ineligible for further allotment of rice.

When the two pleas came up for hearing on Tuesday, the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy wanted to know what prevented the government from implementing the clear direction issued by a coordinate bench of the HC. Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the bench that the State government had filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court on the HC’s order.

But that cannot be a ground not to enforce the HC order, the Chief Justice said observing that he had a feeling that HC directions were falling on the deaf ears of the government. The AG said that the Apex Court was yet to hear the matter. The government would be readily enforcing the HC order if it could not secure an order from the Apex Court, the AG said.

The CJ, however, made it clear to the AG that the government was duty-bound to follow the HC order until and unless the SC stayed it. In this matter, there was no such direction from the Apex Court.

The bench also said there was no rule which mandated that a beneficiary should be deprived of allotment of rice if he or she failed to draw it for three successive months. The pleas were posted to June 22 for next hearing.