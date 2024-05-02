Energy use peaks as Hyderabad boils

May 02, 2024 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

As the sun sizzles and day temperatures hover over 40˚ Celsius and sometimes even go up to 43˚, Greater Hyderabad is on a record-breaking spree, both in terms of daily energy consumption and peak load of power on the transmission system, this summer.

With the consumption of electrical appliances such as air-conditioners, coolers, refrigerators and central cooling systems, in commercial establishments and IT and other industries going up, energy use in the Greater Hyderabad area has reached 88.75 million units as on April 30 (Tuesday), out of the 232.83 MU consumed in the State. This accounts for 38.12% of the total energy consumed during the 24-hour period.

Energy consumption in and around the city is constantly rising, though the demand from the agriculture sector is on a constant decline, with most of the summer (Rabi) crops reaching the harvest stage and only standing horticultural crops, including vegetables and fruits, drawing power (with the use of pump sets to draw groundwater and for operation of micro irrigation systems).

According to the Southern Discom (TSSPDCL), the peak load of power was recorded at 4,214 MW on April 30, the highest ever, in Greater Hyderabad comprising three zones and nine circles – Metro Zone (Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Hyderabad Central and Hyderabad South), Rangareddy Zone (Cyber City, Saroornagar and Rajendranagar) and Medchal Zone (Medchal and Habsiguda).

The Greater Hyderabad area has over 60.92 lakh consumers, including 50.14 domestic users. The peak load of power was recorded at 3,756 MW in Greater Hyderabad on May 19 last year, but surpassed on April 1 this year, with peak load recorded at 3,832 MW. It crossed the 4,000 MW mark on April 18 and was recorded as 4,053 MW.

Use of electricity in Greater Hyderabad is scaling new heights with the previous highest daily consumption of 79.33 MU recorded on May 19, 2023, but this year, the highest ever consumption of 88.75 MU was recorded on April 30 itself. The estimates of the utility that consumption would touch 90 MU this season is expected in the next couple of days.

Greater Hyderabad highest in energy use (in MU)

Month (Ave. Use)

2022

2023

2024

March

57.45

57.84

72.02

April

66.16

66.80

79.93

Rise in average energy consumption in March 2023 over 2022 was 0.68% and 0.97% in April

Similarly, it is 24.52% in March 2024 over 2023 and 19.66% in April

Highest peak load of power in 2022 was 3,435 MW on April 22, highest consumption of 71.49 MU on April 27

In 2023, peak load was 3,756 MW on May 19 and highest consumption of 79.33 MU also on May 19

This year, highest peak load of 4,214 MW so far was on April 30 and highest consumption of 88.75 MU on the same day

