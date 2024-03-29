Energy consumption peaks new high in Greater Hyderabad

March 29, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad area consumers of different categories consumed a record 79.48 million units (MU) of energy on Thursday, surpassing the previous highest of 79.33 MU recorded on May 19 last year. The consumption is expected to go up further during the coming weeks with summer temperatures soaring constantly.

According to the officials of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (Southern Discom – TSSPDCL), the maximum daily energy consumption was 67.97 MU in the Greater Hyderabad limits with the average daily consumption being 57.84 MU. However, this year, the daily average energy consumption had increased by 22.7% this year at 70.96 MU.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom Md. Musharraf Faruqui said on Friday that the availability of sufficient energy and uninterrupted supply along with the rising temperatures had pushed the consumption up. Stating that the consumption was expected to reach 90 MU in the Greater Hyderabad limits this summer season, he said the Discom was ready to meet any demand and the required additional distribution lines and transformers were arranged.

The Discom officials said the CMD was holding teleconference with the chief general managers and superintending engineers of all zones and circles every day in the morning to keep a tab on the daily demand and supply, interruptions in supply, attendance of engineers/staff of the utility and making surprise visits to the problematic areas.

To ensure uninterrupted supply, the fuse of call offices were being strengthened by merging the wings of cable burn down and lines and about 800 staff were being kept available all the time in the 212 section level fuse off call offices in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Further, the CMD had instructed the officials of all departments of the Discom to be on duty at least for nine hours every day or till completion of peak hours.

The CGMs and SEs were instructed to visit residential colonies including slums at least once a week to ensure the staff were present in the field.

Power Supply, Energy Consumption in Telangana The State clocked highest intra-day peak load of power on the transmission system at 15,623 megawatt on March 8 this year The previous highest of 15,497 MW was recorded on March 30 last year Highest-ever daily energy consumption was recorded on March 13 this year when it clocked 311.04 MU In March last year, the highest daily energy consumption was recorded at 303.43 MU on March 3 This March, the daily energy consumption has crossed the last year’s highest on six days already

