Energy consumption higher during last 2 months: Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy M. Bhatti Vikramarka has suggested to social media warriors of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to stop spreading misinformation on power supply position in the State and stated that the energy consumption was higher this year compared to last year.

In a statement, Mr. Vikramarka alleged that the BRS social media soldiers were misleading people by spreading false information on power supply and there were no power cuts in the State, except for technical and maintenance reasons. The government was supplying quality power without any interruption and it was ready handle the summer load too.

Giving the details, the Deputy Chief Minister said the energy consumption in 2023 was at an average of 207.7 million units every day against about 200 MU in December 2022. Similarly, from January 1 to 28 this year, the average consumption was 242.43 MU a day against 226 MU during the same period last year (2023 January).

Keeping in mind the summer demand, the Telangana government had entered into bilateral agreements with different States and reserved 1,200 megawatt capacity in advance to supply same amount of power to those States when they would be facing shortage. Advance maintenance works were also taken up across the State to improve the quality of supply without any interruption, he said.

Meanwhile, officials of the TSSPDCL stated that the maintenance works taken up by them were nearing completion. Of the 3,288-11KV feeders in the GHMC limits, maintenance works on 2,470 of them were completed. Similarly, of the 346-33/11KV sub-station, maintenance of 182 installations was completed. The remaining works were planned to be completed in a week’s time. They further stated that there was about 20.43% growth in energy consumption in January 2024 (January 1-28) compared to January 2023. The maintenance works too have helped in the increase of consumption.

