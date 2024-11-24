 />

Energy Conservation Building Code in Telangana resulted in savings of 392.21 MU annually

Meet on SDGs at Chitrakoot in MP bats for sector-specific energy efficiency policies to combat climate change

Published - November 24, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in Telangana has resulted in an estimated power saving of 392.21 MU annually, with the recognition of 879 commercial buildings and a total built-up area of 181 lakh square metres as energy conservation-compliant till date, according to media adviser (south) of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy.

Mr. Chandra Sekhara Reddy stated that the Telangana Government had entered into agreements with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd) for retrofitting conventional street lights with energy-efficient LEDs across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and rural areas on an ESCO (Energy Services Company) model with a seven-year project period.

Collectively, these projects across GHMC, urban local bodies (ULBs), and gram panchayats (GPs) have installed 16.84 lakh LED street lights, achieving annual energy savings of 486.71 MU, a reduction in peak demand by 121.23 MW and a total carbon footprint reduction of 0.39 million tonnes of carbon dioxide alongside monetary savings of ₹380.54 crore.

He added that the global conference on sustainable development goals (SDGs) being held at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh has unveiled a transformative and three-pronged strategy to aggressively promote energy efficiency as a major initiative addressing climate change. It aims to mitigate global warming, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and secure a sustainable future.

According to him, experts at the conference emphasised that energy efficiency could contribute over 40% of the global efforts needed to combat climate change. The conference has proposed several strategies to maximise its potential.

The meet has urged citizens to engage in conservation efforts, including water-saving practices and avoiding single-use plastics. It has complimented the proactive measures of Telangana in implementing energy efficiency initiatives aimed at sustainable development and combating climate change.

