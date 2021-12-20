Energy conservation award for airport

HYDERABAD

20 December 2021 18:46 IST

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), has been awarded Certificate of Merit for energy conservation by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under National Energy Conservation Awards 2021. Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh presented the award to senior officials of GHIAL in an event in New Delhi.

GHIAL was the only one in the airport sector to receive the recognition. This year, the National Energy Conservation Awards and the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards were organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The airport has recently commissioned its second phase 5MW solar power plant, which helps meet 50% of the energy requirements of Hyderabad airport terminal. There will be a reduction in carbon footprint by about 28 lakh kg carbon dioxide which is equivalent to saving 1.4 lakh fully-grown trees.

Advertising

Advertising

Over the last six years, GHIAL operations have led to a substantial energy saving of around 15.5 MU owing to its consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures, which has also led to a rapid dip in the GHG (Green House Gas) emissions at the airport, said a press release.