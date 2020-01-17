‘Enemies of nation’ opposing CAA, says BJP MP

Former Union minister and MP Mahesh Sharma on Thursday said there was no threat to citizenship of any Indian because of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and branded those opposing it as “enemies” of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the State office here, Mr. Sharma reiterated that CAA was only meant to provide citizenship to Hindu ‘minorities’ of three Islamic neighbouring countries for having religious persecution and have been living in India as “illegal migrants”. CAA was not meant to take away citizenship of Indians irrespective of religion, he said and affirmed that 130 crore people of the country were Indians.

Those opposing CAA were not “well-wishers” of the country and they wanted to create hurdles in the way of development of the country, he said and questioned how can the Congress and other Opposition parties oppose the law which was passed by the parliament. “Do they consider themselves above the Constitution and democracy?,” he questioned.

Mr. Sharma accused Majlis president Asaduddin Owaisi of trying to mislead the Muslim community while the Congress and other parties like BSP and SP were vying each other to become “leader of this vote bank”. Official spokesperson N V Subhash was present.

TRS obstructing BJP

In a separate press statement chief spokesperson K.Krishna Saagar Rao charged the TRS party of “stooping a new low” in the municipal polls by resorting to “threatening, kidnapping and physically attacking BJP candidates across the State to obstruct them from even filling candidate nominations”.

The BJP candidates were also being forced to withdraw their nominations too. “The TRS party has become worse than TMC party in West Bengal. Winning elections with these violent and illegal tactics does not represent the real support of people. TS voters will surely teach a lesson to TRS sooner than later for this brazen abuse of power,” he added.