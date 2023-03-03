ADVERTISEMENT

End the dictatorial rule of KCR, Congress urges people

March 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka blames the BJP and BRS for rising inflation

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha at the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra in Adilabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana Congress leaders on Friday urged people to end the dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the State by bringing the Congress to power.

The Congress leaders were speaking at a meeting after participating in the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra, organised by AICC Programmes Implementation Committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy at Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

The padayatra began at Shivaji Chowk and concluded at the Ambedkar statue in Bhainsa, with hundreds of people joining and thousands lining the yatra route. Senior leaders, including Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, MLC Jeevan Reddy, and MLA D. Sridhar Babu, participated in the event.

Mr. Maheshwar Reddy said KCR came to power on the promise of providing ‘KG to PG’ free education but the government shut down over 4,000 primary schools. He said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), locally referred to as IIIT Basar, was established during the Congress regime in 2008 but that was completely neglected. The BRS government reduced its budget to ₹20.12 crore in 2019-20 while it was ₹119.63 crore in 2014-15 when Congress was in power. He also slammed Mudhole MLA Gaddigari Vittal Reddy for betraying the Congress, jumping to the TRS in 2014 and since then he had been deceiving people by not resolving their problems.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the tremendous response to the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra across Telangana was a clear indication that people have decided to reject both TRS and BJP in the next elections. He said both TRS and BRS were enacting a drama of rivalry to divert people’s attention. By granting statehood to Telangana, Sonia Gandhi had taught them how dreams could be turned into reality. “We will emulate her to turn all the dreams of people of Telangana into reality,” he said.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka blamed the BJP and BRS for the rising inflation. “People are now recalling the good old days of Congress rule when they got a gas cylinder for ₹400 and a litre of petrol for less than ₹60. But now they are forced to pay ₹ 1200 for a cylinder and ₹110 for petrol.

