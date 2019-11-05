‘End strike and the govt. will take care of your welfare’

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has appealed to the striking RTC employees to end their agitation, which entered the 32nd day on Tuesday, and join duty immediately.

The employees and their families were suffering on account of the strike called by “selfish” union leaders, she said, adding that they were being instigated by the Opposition parties that lack public support. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave them three chances to give up the strike. It was he who had enhanced their salaries by 65% in the past. If the employees give up now, the State government will take care of their welfare,” she assured.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, Ms. Rathod pointed out that the BJP, which plans to privatise the transport sector, and the Congress that never helped the employees in the States they ruled, were now instigating RTC employees in Telangana. “The people rejected both parties several times and even during the recent by-election in Huzurnagar. However, they continue to sling mud at the government and mislead the innocent workers,” the Minister charged.

‘Know who is genuine’

It was after formation of separate Telangana that the salaries of home guards, Anganwadi workers and several others were revised by the Chief Minister without them having any such demands, she claimed, adding that Mr. Rao was “generous enough” to do so for RTC employees too. “The RTC employees should know who is genuine and stop going back to the selfish union leaders and opportunistic political leaders,” she said.

MP Maloth Kavitha opined that the “employees should utilise this chance (given by the CM to end the strike) and avoid trouble for their future and their families.”

Firm on stand

Meanwhile, attendance of RTC workers continued to be negligible across bus depots in erstwhile Warangal district on Tuesday. Of the over 4,000-odd striking RTC employees, only eight turned up for duty, but four of them left to rejoin the strike.

CPI leaders Chada Venkat Reddy and Narayana reached Hanamkonda to express solidarity with the striking employees. They planned to stage a protest demonstration but were denied permission by the police. They raised slogans at the Ekasila Park where the employees have been protesting daily against the State government, and demanded that the Chief Minister take the initiative to hear out their demands and bring an end to the agitation.

Warangal Police Commissioner V. Ravinder assured protection to all those reporting for duty and said that since prohibitory orders were in force, protest demonstrations and rallies were banned in the city.

In integrated Sangareddy district, out of the total 2,430 employees, five rejoined duty at Siddipet, three at Medak, two at Narayankhed and one at Zaheerabad on Tuesday. The remaining pledged not to withdraw their agitation till their demands were met.

In the TSRTC Adilabad Region, six reported for duty on Tuesday, including five from Nirmal bus depot and one in Asifabad. T. Ravi, a conductor, was the first to express willingness to join duty when he gave a letter to Adilabad DSP in the morning.

Later, K. Suresh, K. Anil Kumar, M. Muralidhar, Abdul Haneef and Younis Ali of Nirmal depot reported for duty. Though it was a few hours before the midnight deadline for resuming work, the number of those who joined duty remained negligible as the total number of workers and employees in the six depots of Adilabad Region is 2,590.