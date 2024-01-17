ADVERTISEMENT

End-stage kidney patient receives successful treatment by city doctors

January 17, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

This marks the first-ever worldwide case of an ABO incompatible kidney transplantation in a patient with end-stage kidney disease

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old patient hailing from Jamtara, Jharkhand with end-stage kidney disease was successfully treated by doctors at the Virinchi Hospital, Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the doctors, this marks the first-ever worldwide case of an ABO incompatible kidney transplantation in a patient with end-stage kidney disease due to Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) with immediate post-transplant recurrence of TMA.

The patient, Raman Kumar Singh, required a kidney transplant due to end-stage kidney disease caused by TMA. However, the only available donor was his elder sister, Tinku Singh, who had a different blood group. Faced with the absence of a blood group-matched donor the doctors opted for an ABO incompatible transplant as the sole viable option.

In an ABO incompatible transplant, the donor’s blood type and the receiver’s blood type are not compatible. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of plasma exchange sessions and Rituximab was highlighted as a cost-effective approach for managing post-transplant recurrence.

Dr. Naveen Kumar Mattewada, Senior Nephrologist, highlighted the cost difference between this method and the only other reported case worldwide in the UK, which utilised the drug eculizumab. Eculizumab, a costly drug not available in India, requires regular lifelong administration, with an estimated annual cost exceeding Rs 1.2 crores in the first year and above Rs 75 lakhs per year from second year post-transplant onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US