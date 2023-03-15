Encroachments on Hussainsagar surplus nala proving to be a bottleneck

March 15, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hussainsagar surplus nala work, taken up as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), has entered troubled waters, owing to stiff resistance from the occupants of the drain on either side.

While the component of property acquisition is stated to have been reduced to a bare minimum for the project, clearing of encroachments on a diminutive stretch near Amberpet is proving to be a herculean task, officials informed.

Works for ‘straightening’ of the bottlenecks and construction of a retaining wall on both sides along the 9.12 km nala had begun in December 2021, after being launched by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project has been allotted ₹68.4 crore of the nearly ₹900 crore budget of the SNDP, and is intended to provide protection to residents of Nallakunta, Amberpet, Ashoknagar and Musheerabad areas from severe flooding when the lake is in spate due to heavy rains.

Construction of the wall is divided into two packages, starting from Marriott Hotel, and covering the stretches of the nala in Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Chikkadpally, Baghlingampally and Golnaka.

“We have not faced much problem in the first phase, and the property acquisition too, was virtually non-existent. The second phase is proving to be difficult as not even one property could be acquired so far. There is stiff resistance from the locals,” informed a senior officer linked to the project.

As the properties did not have permission in the first place, they have to be treated as encroachments, with neither compensation nor transferable development rights in return. However, the government had promised double bedroom housing for the displaced in nala widening projects.

According to officials, there are about 250 structures thickly built on the mere 500 metre-stretch near Tilak Nagar area, where the main drain needs widening owing to confluence to two tributary drains. “After this stretch, it will be a cake walk for us up to Musi river, as we have sizeable tracts of urban forest land, acquisition of which is not a problem,” the official shared.

The occupants, egged on by vested political interests, are demanding double the market value for the structures, which cannot be given as they are illegal encroachments, he said.