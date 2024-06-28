ADVERTISEMENT

Encroached site of Lotus Pond in Hyderabad being cleared

Updated - June 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Disaster Response Force personnel of GHMC at the encroachment site in Lotus Pond on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Disaster Response Force personnel from the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), removed the debris and gravel dumped on the Film Nagar side of the Lotus Pond area in an attempt at encroachment.

While doing so, they also removed the fencing, where it had been weakened due to the dumping.

The area where large trees were uprooted for encroachment, will be replanted, after which the fencing will be rebuilt, Commissioner, EV & DM, A.V. Ranganath said.

A high profile attempt to encroach the Lotus Pond park was exposed by The Hindu a couple of days ago, after which the official machinery of GHMC swung into action and stalled the attempt. Already, the compound wall was broken, trees were felled and levelling was in progress.

