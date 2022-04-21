‘Encourage girl children to pursue higher education’

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy gives cash awards to meritorious girl students

Nizamabad Collector C. Narayana Reddy called upon parents to encourage the girl children to pursue higher education, stating that it would be the best gift one can offer for a lifetime.

Addressing a gathering of students and parents after handing over cash rewards to the girl students of Government Zilla Parishat High School who stood first and second places in ninth class, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that education offers freedom for the girls to choose their future and is more valuable than any assets passed over to the children.

“Offer education to girls on a par with boys,” the Collector told the parents, while at the same time urging girls not to get addicted to cellphones and bad friendships. He congratulated Coromandel International for organising the programme.

Coromandel vice-president Bhaskar Reddy informed that their organisation has been giving cash rewards to about 100 meritorious girls from 10 districts of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the amount is being directly deposited into their accounts. They were also being supplied with ATM cards so that they can withdraw the amount whenever required, he added.

District Education Officer Durga Prasad, Agriculture Officer Govind and others were present.