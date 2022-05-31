Encourage clay idols during Ganesh festivities: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

May 31, 2022 18:54 IST

Somesh Kumar holds meeting on arrangements being made for the festival

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to encourage people to use Ganesh idols made of clay during the ensuing Vinayaka Chaviti festival in September.

The general public and makers of Ganesh idols should be sensitised about the High Court’s clear instructions banning use of plaster of paris, synthetic colours and pollutant chemicals. The High Court had also issued directions not to immerse idols made of plaster of paris either in the Tank Bund or in other tanks in the city, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary held a high level meeting with senior officials on the arrangements being made for Ganesh immersion schedule. DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting. Mr. Somesh Kumar asked the officials to ask the committee members to opt for similar kind of clay idols and encourage clay idols. The officials concerned should ensure that the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court were scrupulously adhered to.