ADVERTISEMENT

Encounters diminish belief in democracy: Owaisi

April 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he has been consistently speaking against encounters and opined that such killings reflect a lack of skills of investigation agencies.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president was speaking to the media on the reported encounter of gangster and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad Ahmed, and his associate Ghulam, in Jhansi.

“I believe encounters diminish the faith in democracy,” Mr Owaisi said adding that encounters also belittle faith in the Constitution. “Encounters do not bring about justice. Rather, bring about vigilante justice.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the one hand, Mr Owaisi clarified that his sympathies are with the family of Umesh Pal who was murdered. On the other, he opined that if police wanted to turn the accused into dust, they should have followed due process and got the strictest punishment for the accused - life imprisonment.

Mr Owaisi said that when his brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, was attacked and suffered multiple injuries, he urged the police to increase the accused’s security. He said that the courts exist to give justice.

The AIMIM reiterated that his stand, that of speaking against encounters, has been consistent since the time he was a legislator and that his speeches against encounters of Left-wing extremists were recorded in the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US