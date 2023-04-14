Encounters diminish belief in democracy: Owaisi

April 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he has been consistently speaking against encounters and opined that such killings reflect a lack of skills of investigation agencies.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president was speaking to the media on the reported encounter of gangster and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad Ahmed, and his associate Ghulam, in Jhansi.

“I believe encounters diminish the faith in democracy,” Mr Owaisi said adding that encounters also belittle faith in the Constitution. “Encounters do not bring about justice. Rather, bring about vigilante justice.”

On the one hand, Mr Owaisi clarified that his sympathies are with the family of Umesh Pal who was murdered. On the other, he opined that if police wanted to turn the accused into dust, they should have followed due process and got the strictest punishment for the accused - life imprisonment.

Mr Owaisi said that when his brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, was attacked and suffered multiple injuries, he urged the police to increase the accused’s security. He said that the courts exist to give justice.

The AIMIM reiterated that his stand, that of speaking against encounters, has been consistent since the time he was a legislator and that his speeches against encounters of Left-wing extremists were recorded in the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly.