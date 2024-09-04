Encounter killing in Disha rape-murder: Case should be filed against police says Vrinda Grover

There is no need to conduct a preliminary inquiry to issue a First Information Report if a cognisable offence is committed, said Supreme Court senior counsel Vrinda Grover on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

She was presenting contentions in a batch of PIL petitions over the 2019 Disha encounter, in which a youth and three juveniles (accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian) were killed, before a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao. A direction to register murder case against the police officers involved in the encounter was one of the main prayers in the different PIL pleas.

Citing the Supreme Court verdict in Lalitha Kumari case, the counsel said the apex court made it clear that police need not wait for a preliminary enquiry to register a criminal case when a cognisable offence is reported. In the case of Disha encounter, the gunning down of the four accused was a cognisable offence and there was no need to hold a preliminary inquiry.

The information and details about commission of a cognisable offence were adequate enough to register a case. The three-member Sirpurkar Commission, constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the controversial Disha encounter, recommended registration of FIR against all the police personnel involved. Against this backdrop, the government should register a case of homicide against the police personnel connected to the encounter, she said.

The Commission recommended registration of murder case against the police personnel after examining 200 witnesses and several other exhibits. The four accused, including three juveniles, in the Disha rape and murder case were taken to the police station from the scene of crime. This was a blatant violation of juvenile-related laws, she said.

Insisting for a direction to register a murder case against the police personnel, Ms. Grover, appearing for one of the PIL petitioners, cited the apex court verdict of 2017 relating to the Manipur encounter case in which police party allegedly gunned down 32 persons. According to the senior counsel, the apex court ordered for issuing FIR against the police in that case.

It may be noted that some police officers accused of involvement in Disha encounter case moved the High Court. A single judge passed an order suspending the Sirpurkar Commission report. The arguments in the batch of PIL petitions would continue on Wednesday.