EMRI GHS’s Jivadhuta first aid Initiative to empower students in 100 Telangana government schools

February 19, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

GVK Enterprise’s Emergency Management Research Institute Green Health Services (EMRI-GHS) is planning to implement the Jivadhuta, a school first aid training initiative in 100 government schools across Telangana. If successful, this model will be replicated across multiple states, marking a significant step in the organisation’s mission of value creation and nation-building.

Covering essential skills such as CPR; handling choking and fainting incidents; managing snake bites; and stopping bleeding, the training empowers students with practical experiential learning. Through role-play exercises, students gain knowledge, skills and confidence to manage emergencies until advanced help arrives, thus reinforcing the societal chain of survival, said a representative from EMRI.

Introduced on the occasion of Basanth Panchami, the Jivadhuta training programme began at Maheshwaram Mandal HQ Government School on February 15. Approximately 500 students, teachers, parents and primary healthcare workers participated, demonstrating the programme’s success in imparting knowledge about safety in emergency healthcare.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and its emphasis on life skills training, the Jivadhuta programme, as part of EMRI-GHS’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, is poised to impact one lakh students and community members. Each school library will receive an emergency care manual, a first aid box and informative posters on emergency services such as 108, 1962 and Dial 100.

The specialised department, Emergency Medicine Learning Center (EMLC) at EMRI-GHS, has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing the Jivadhuta training initiative. Additionally, the Vandemataram Foundation has been instrumental in coordinating with 100 government schools and finalising schedules for this impactful programme, EMRI representative added.