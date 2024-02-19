GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EMRI GHS’s Jivadhuta first aid Initiative to empower students in 100 Telangana government schools

February 19, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

GVK Enterprise’s Emergency Management Research Institute Green Health Services (EMRI-GHS) is planning to implement the Jivadhuta, a school first aid training initiative in 100 government schools across Telangana. If successful, this model will be replicated across multiple states, marking a significant step in the organisation’s mission of value creation and nation-building.

Covering essential skills such as CPR; handling choking and fainting incidents; managing snake bites; and stopping bleeding, the training empowers students with practical experiential learning. Through role-play exercises, students gain knowledge, skills and confidence to manage emergencies until advanced help arrives, thus reinforcing the societal chain of survival, said a representative from EMRI.

Introduced on the occasion of Basanth Panchami, the Jivadhuta training programme began at Maheshwaram Mandal HQ Government School on February 15. Approximately 500 students, teachers, parents and primary healthcare workers participated, demonstrating the programme’s success in imparting knowledge about safety in emergency healthcare.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and its emphasis on life skills training, the Jivadhuta programme, as part of EMRI-GHS’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, is poised to impact one lakh students and community members. Each school library will receive an emergency care manual, a first aid box and informative posters on emergency services such as 108, 1962 and Dial 100.

The specialised department, Emergency Medicine Learning Center (EMLC) at EMRI-GHS, has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing the Jivadhuta training initiative. Additionally, the Vandemataram Foundation has been instrumental in coordinating with 100 government schools and finalising schedules for this impactful programme, EMRI representative added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.