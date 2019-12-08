Empowering the elderly and the differently abled

Taking care of senior citizens and the differently -bled is the responsibility of all, said Telangana State Legal Services Authority member secretary G.V. Subramanyam.

“Parents are equal to God and teachers. Hence, they must be respected and worshipped. Their experiences can save families,” he said while addressing a meeting of the elderly and differently-abled organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), here on Saturday.

Mr. Subramanyam said with the establishment of DLSA, it has become possible for the aggrieved to get justice and therefore, they should go ahead without fear of defeat. “Let us make efforts to extend legal services to the needy,” he said.

DLSA chairperson and Principal District and Sessions Judge P. Sreesudha said the horizon of social service is vast and volunteers and philanthropists should make use of it. “We should make Matru Devo Bhava Pitru Devo Bhava a reality,” she said.

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao, who was also present, said the district administration is taking all steps to extend benefits of government schemes to senior citizens and differently-abled. In the district, over 60,000 people are getting old age pension and the eligible age for the pension would be reduced from 60 to 57 years shortly. There is a plan to set up a special ward for the aged in government hospitals, he said, offering assistance to the DLSA for its services.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police N. Swetha talked about women safety.

About 1,000 senior citizens and differently-abled persons attended the camp. Stalls set up by district administration on the benefits being extended to the target groups attracted the partiipants. Later, the dignitaries distributed artificial limbs to the needy.