Empower NOTA in Telangana on lines of Haryana, urges FGG

Published - May 29, 2024 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) president M. Padmanabha Reddy has said that the ballot option of ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) needs to be given the status of fictional electoral candidate which will help make elections pure, fair, free and transparent.

Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, he made an appeal to the Telangana State Election Commission to follow in the footsteps of the Haryana State Election Commission in declaring a re-election in case all the contesting candidates get fewer votes than NOTA.

Haryana State Election Commission, in its recent order, said the contesting candidates who secure fewer votes than NOTA will not be eligible for filing nominations in case of re-election. If the same voting pattern repeats in the re-election too, then the candidate with the next highest votes may be declared winner.

The order is applicable to Zilla Parishad and Panchayat elections. In Telangana, elections to local bodies are due in two to three months, and such an order here would ensure more participation of the poor in the elections, Mr.Reddy opined. In the Panchayat elections held in 2019, the sarpanch posts were auctioned by the Village Development Committees, and the election was unopposed in most cases, he said.

Former State election commissioner V. Nagi Reddy has said that since several state election commissions are issuing orders empowering NOTA, the Telangana State Election Commission may also follow suit.

