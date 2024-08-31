Employees urge Telangana Govt not to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman G. Chinna Reddy has assured that he will soon discuss with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to benefit thousands of State employees, instead of enforcing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) approved by the Union Cabinet.

A delegation of the State Government Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by its Chairman V. Lacchi Reddy, met with Mr. Chinna Reddy and submitted a memorandum expressing strong opposition to the UPS on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

The JAC urged the State Government to reinstate the OPS as per the ‘Revised Pension Rules of 1980’ and to oppose the introduction of the UPS. In response to their plea, Dr. Chinna Reddy assured the JAC delegation that he would soon meet with the Chief Minister to convey the concerns of the employees and advocate for the restoration of the OPS. He emphasized that the Chief Minister is already aware of the issue and that a suitable decision will be taken in due course.

Mr. Reddy reiterated that the current administration has a positive attitude towards the concerns of State employees. He criticized previous Central and State governments for the pension-related challenges that employees are currently facing, assuring that the present State Government is determined to support the employees and address their concerns.