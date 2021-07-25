Employees to get revised pay scales from this month’s salary

25 July 2021 19:54 IST

Chief Minister had announced pay revision for different categories with fitment of 30 per cent

The State government employees are likely to get their full revised pay scales with 30 per cent hike from this month’s salary payable next month, marking an end to the agonising wait they are undergoing since the announcement of pay revision four months ago.

The drawing and disbursement officers concerned are said to have completed the exercise of obtaining options from all the employees in different categories. The details are subsequently sent to the Pay and Accounts office here and the Director of Treasuries in respect of staff at the district level. The accounts, according to senior officials, have been updated and bills are being prepared to ensure implementation of the revised pay from this month.

The Finance department had in fact completed formalities pertaining to implementation of the revised pay structure from salary for the month of June itself. Supplementary bills are accordingly generated and sent to the PAO and Treasuries offices. The process relating to crediting of additional amounts for June has already commenced and is likely to be completed in a couple of days before the preparation of the salary bills for July. As a result, the arrears of salary hike in June were credited to accounts of staff now.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced pay revision for different categories with fitment of 30 per cent as against the 7.5 per cent recommended by the Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal citing financial health of the State. Employees were subsequently assured that they would be paid arrears pertaining to April and May some time during the current financial year while the arrears due from July 2018 to March 31, 2020 were declared as notional benefit.

There were delays on account of eliciting options from the employees and then updating the same in the registers of the different departments. There were also delays in the updation process. Officials, however, said the development of new software took some time and the process had been expedited once it has been deployed. The software has been developed in such a manner that the Finance department will get information about the salary related issues in real time.