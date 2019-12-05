Employees sore over delay in PRC recommendations

A meeting of the State executive of Telangana non-gazetted officers union here on Thursday saw the participants expressing serious resentment over the indifference of the government to their demands, mainly expediting Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

The meeting was also critical about corporate hospitals not recognising health cards issued to them by the government. Therefore, they offered subscription of ₹ 12,000 per annum by each employee which would total up to ₹ 235 crore annually as their share in meeting hospital expenses. The leaders also demanded that the government take immediate steps for repatriation of Telangana origin employees working in Andhra Pradesh.

It was decided to organise meetings with employees in erstwhile districts in January to sensitise them about the attitude of the government towards their welfare. The meeting adopted 13 resolutions, including payment of interim relief from July 1, 2018 when the PRC recommendations should be made effective.

The contributory pension scheme should be withdrawn and the old pension extended to employees appointed after September 1, 2014. The age of superannuation for employees should be raised from 58 to 61 years as promised by government. The minimum service required for promotions should be reduced from three to two years.

TNGOs central union president K. Ravinder Reddy and general secretary M. Rajender attended the meeting. Presidents and general secretaries of all the 33 district units were present.