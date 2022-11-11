Employees have right over their pension contribution: NMOPS tells Nirmala Sitharaman

The NMOPS condemns her statement on Pension Scheme

The NMOPS condemns her statement on Pension Scheme

The National Movement For Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) secretary general, Sthitha Pragna, has criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ‘s warning that the State government employees cannot withdraw the money contributed under the National Pension Scheme.

In a statement here, he said that the statement was nothing but to satisfy the corporate houses and that employees should have the right to withdraw the money they had saved over the years.

He said as per the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, it was just an option for the States to join the NPS and they had a right to go back on the decision. Just because there was no mention of how to leave the NPS in the PFRDA Act it did not mean that States could not go back.

Mr. Sthitha Pragna reminded that in the same PFRDA Act there was a mention to abolish the Act itself if the New Pension Scheme did not fulfil the aspirations of the employees. Why was the Government continuing it even after 18 years despite opposition from the employees, he asked. He said the employee had the final right over the money contributed to the pension scheme and no one else.

He said the Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand governments had already decided to implement the Old Pension Scheme and the Rajasthan Government had written to the PFRDA to give back the State Pension Fund to it. Could the Central government say that it would not give back the money saved by the employees?, he asked.