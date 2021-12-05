Employees can select cadre preference: CS

HYDERABAD

05 December 2021 22:01 IST

The State government has assured employees that they will be given the option to select their preference of cadre in line with the amended Presidential Order 2018.

The government has constituted committees at State and district levels for completing the process of allocation of employees in a smooth manner. The government has also resolved to invite the representatives of the Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association and Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association at the time of allocation of cadre to employees.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with representatives of TGO and TNGOs associations on Sunday. The meeting was held to finalise steps taken by different departments for organising cadres at district, zonal and multi-zonal levels and allocation of employees at different levels in accordance with the Presidential Order 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Secretary held discussions with the representatives of employees on allocation of local cadre in the newly-formed districts. He said the process of allocation would be taken up in the districts where the model code of conduct was not in force initially and would be extended to the remaining parts once the MCC was lifted.