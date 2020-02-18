Employees’ bodies flayed for toeing government line

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has criticised the attitude of employees’ association leaders for maintaining silence on the inordinate delay in the implementation of First Pay Revision Commission in the State.

Official spokesperson of TPCC G. Harshavardhan Reddy, who is also the founder of Telangana Panchayat Raj Teachers Union, said in a statement on Tuesday that the PRC should have come into force from July 1, 2018 but the the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had been extending the deadline for submission of its report repeatedly harming the interests of 4 lakh employees and teachers and 3 lakh pensioners in the State.

He alleged that the leaders of associations such as TGOs, TNGOs, teachers unions had been biding time in praising the State government besides calendar and diary releases. He also criticised the MLCs elected from teachers and graduates constituencies including K. Janardhan Reddy, K. Raghotham Reddy, P. Rajeshwar Reddy and N. Ramachander Rao for keeping silent on the rights of employees, teachers and the unemployed youth.

The Congress leader sought to know why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was delaying the implementation of PRC by often claiming that Telangana was at the top of performance indicators in the country. He stated that the government had extended the term of PRC from the existing extension of February 24 to December 31.

Even in case the PRC submits its report in January next PRC implementation could begin from March and by that time three years of the five-year PRC period would be completed, he observed.